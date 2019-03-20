Burnley court told how drunken man abused policewoman and went towards her with clenched fists

A drunken man was abusive to a policewoman and went towards her with clenched fists, a court heard.

Mohammed Malik, who was repeatedly swearing, was held back by a friend. He was unsteady on his feet, his eyes were glazed, his speech slurred and he continued to shout in public.

Burnley magistrates were told at 5.45pm, police had been called to the back of St Paul's Road in Nelson, after reports of a disturbance.

The officer found two men who were agitated and the defendant went up to the officer.

Malik had 21 offences on his record, including drink- related charges such as driving with excess alcohol.

Mr David Leach, defending, said 31-year-old Malik had been having an argument with a friend and it got a bit heated.

Police attended and he accepted doing what he did. The solicitor added :"He had some alcohol. He would have been perceived as drunk."

The defendant, of Camden Street, Nelson, admitted being drunk and disorderly on Tuesday, February 26th.

He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay a £20 victim surcharge. The Bench made no order for costs.