Burnley couple who died on holiday abroad named

The couple who died on holiday in Egypt this week have been named as John and Susan Cooper today.

The couple died while staying at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in Hurghada, a beach town resort on the Red Sea coast.

The all-inclusive holiday had been booked through Thomas Cook, where Mrs Cooper was a ‘loyal and long-standing' member of staff.

A probe has now been launched by Thomas Cook travel agents who say they are 'deeply saddened' by the deaths.

Ingo Burmester, Chief of Thomas Cook, said: "We are deeply saddened by the deaths of two of our customers while on holiday in Hurghada in Egypt, one of whom was a loyal and long-serving member of our Thomas Cook family.

"Our focus is on fully supporting their loved ones. We are urgently investigating with the hotel and supporting the local authorities.”

The Burnley branch of Thomas Cook, where Mrs Cooper (64) worked, was closed yesterday while the tragic news was broken to staff.

Circumstances surrounding their deaths are currently unknown.

A spokesman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British couple who died in Hurghada, Egypt and we are in contact with the local tour operator.”

Sixty-nine-year-old Mr Cooper was well known in Burnley as he owned his own company Safe As Houses and built the home they shared in Burnley.

A former neighbour described the Coopers as "lovely people" who were the "salt of the earth."