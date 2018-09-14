Burnley couple's holiday deaths investigations could take months

The UK investigation into the tragic holiday deaths of popular Burnley couple John and Susan Cooper could take several months, a senior coroner has warned.

Post mortems were carried out in this country on Thursday.

The well-known and devoted pair died on August 21st while staying at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada.

Dr James Adeley, senior coroner for Lancashire, said: "In view of the concerns raised by this case, analysis and evaluation of the findings at post-mortem and the associated samples may take some weeks or possibly several months to analyse.

"These results will need to be compared with the findings from the Egyptian investigation, when these are available to the Home Office pathologist and the coroner."

The Egyptian findings claimed that the Coopers had died from the effect of E. coli, a conclusion that has been described as "rubbish" by their daughter Kelly Ormerod.