A Cliviger couple’s garden party helped to raise funds for the Mayor of Burnley’s charity.

Organised by Mr and Mrs Jim and Maureen Bradley, of Red Lees Road, guests enjoyed a raffle, home produce stall, live music and perfect weather on the day.

Assisted by members of the Mayoress’s Fundraising Committee the event raised more than £400.

Coun. Charlie Briggs’ charities during his Civic Year are Air Ambulance, East Lancs People First, BK’s Heroes and BFC in the Community.