Burnley couple overwhelmed by kindness following honeymoon nightmare

A grateful Burnley couple have said they have been “overwhelmed” by the kindness of local people pledging to help them pay for a $38,000 medical bill, incurred when their dream honeymoon to Florida turned into a nightmare.

Lifelong cystic fibrosis sufferer Ryan Salmon was struck down with an infection part through his honeymoon in America with wife Chloe, but the couple were later shocked to discover their insurers Yorkshire Bank refused to pay the medical bill presented by the Orlando hospital in which he was treated.

When the couple from Brunshaw were told their insurers would not pay out because their forms had not been updated, Chloe and Ryan’s sister Claire Layfield set up a GoFundMe page, which has since raised £11,000 including a £3,000 donation from an old school friend of Ryan’s.

A grateful Claire told the Burnley Express: “Ryan, Chloe and all our family are so thankful for all the kind donations so far.

“Ryan also received a lot of goodwill messages which he said brought him to tears.

“When I set up the page I never ever thought it would reach such a thought. I thought at first it might pay for any extra flights they may have had to book.

“We are all gobsmacked by the generosity of everyone who has donated.

“Thankfully, Ryan has now been declared fit to fly home, and they should be back in the UK in the early hours of Wednesday.

“Ryan will then have to go to Wythenshawe Hospital to be checked over. What should have been a dream honeymoon just became a nightmare but we are glad they are coming home well now.”

Claire said she hoped Ryan and Chloe’s experience would be a warning to other people travelling abroad to check thoroughly everything on their insurance forms.

“I would people going abroad to check everything on their insurance forms. Any little loophole could be exploited. This has been an awful experience but it might stop another family in the future suffering the same.”

Anyone wishing to make a donation can visit https://www.gofundme.com/ryan039s-treatment-fund