Burnley couple meet Gogglebox star

A couple from Burnley got the chance to rub shoulders with a celebrity.

When Mark and Julia Barnes from Burnley heard that TV’s Reverend Kate Bottley was visiting The Mall Blackburn as part of the town’s Community Carol Service and Festival of Light, they knew they had to be there.

The couple went to meet the star, who has appeared on Channel Four's Gogglebox, and managed to get an autograph and picture.

Julia said: “It was brilliant to meet Reverend Kate Bottley, she is just as nice in person as she is on the TV."

Thousands of people turned out for Blackburn’s Community Carol Service, followed by the Festival of Light.

The spectacular line up included fire performers, street food and music, the lantern parade and a grand firework finale.