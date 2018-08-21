Burnley couple become Mr and Mrs after finding true love at business networking event

A couple from Burnley have tied the knot four years after they first met at a business networking event.

Gareth Read (36) first met Halima Aziz at BNI Zeus, which meets every Wednesday at The Globe Centre, Accrington.

Gareth and Halima at Business Network International where they met.

Part of the world’s biggest referral organisation, Business Network International was established over 30 years ago and now has over 200,000 members in over 70 countries worldwide.

It works by organising weekly networking meetings for groups of businesses.

Groups, known as chapters, use their combined network of contacts to find business opportunities and referrals for one another, to a specific brief that members outline at every meeting.

Gareth, who runs Burnley-based Avon Electrical and fitness instructor Halima (33) officially got married at Burnley registry office on Monday, August 6th and a religious ceremony will be held October.

The wedding reception was held at Bertram’s Restaurant, Crow Wood, the same place where the pair had their first 121 – the BNI term for a meeting where members get to know each other better outside the usual weekly meetings.

Gareth said: “One of the core tenants of BNI is for members to get to know, like, and trust one another.

"Halima and I ended up taking it one step further after our relationship blossomed out of our business relationship.

"BNI is such a great community to be involved with from a business perspective, but in our case it has led to true love.

"We couldn’t be happier.”