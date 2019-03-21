Burnley Council's support for mental health campaign

Burnley Council has been recognised for its support for a national campaign to raise awareness of mental health issues.

The local authority has signed the Time To Change pledge which demonstrates its commitment to change how people think and act about mental health.

The campaign is run by mental health charity MIND and funded by Comic Relief, the Department of Health and the Big Lottery Fund.

Coun. Sue Graham, the council’s 'mental health champion', said: “We already have a strong track record of managing mental health wellbeing but there’s always more that can be done.

“Our recent Investors in People health and wellbeing award highlighted that the council is performing at a high standard in terms of mental health support for staff.

“Signing the Time To Change pledge further demonstrates our commitment to keep exploring ways of ensuring that our staff feel supported, as well as sending out a strong public message that having mental health issues is nothing to be ashamed of.”

The council has drawn up an action plan setting out what measures are already in place, and what further work can be done including setting up a network of mental health “first aiders” across the organisation to provide help and support. The action plan will be published to the council’s website.

It is hoped other organisations in the borough will sign up to the Time To Change pledge.