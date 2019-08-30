Burnley Council release footage of van being crushed as warning to potential fly-tippers

This is what could happen to your vehicle if you are caught fly-tipping in Burnley

That is the message from Burnley Council who are warning people they have the powers to seize any vehicle suspected of being involved in fly-tipping.

Thevan was confiscated after a man was found fly-tipping large drums of a paint-like substance in a country lane above Burnley

The van featured in the footage was confiscated as part of a successful prosecution of a local man in relation to the fly-tipping of large drums of a paint-like substance in a country lane above Burnley.

The council is about to launch a 'Let's SCRAP fly-tipping' campaign aimed at highlighting the impact the illegal activity as on the area and members of the public can all do to stop it.

- Suspect all waste carriers. Don't let them take away waste until they've proven they are legitimate.

- Check their waste carrier's registration details.

- Refuse unexpected offers to have rubbish taken away.

- Ask what will happen to your rubbish and get evidence to show it will be disposed of properly.

- Paperwork. Make sure you get a proper invoice, waste transfer note or receipt for your waste removal.