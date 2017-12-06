Burnley council obtains court order to remove travellers

Burnley Borough Council have sought a court order to remove a group of travellers from a site near Hargher Street off Accrington Road.

The congregation, which features around nine caravans, gathered near the green space near the Stoops and Hargher Clough Youth and Community Centre, with the council having been awarded a possession order after appealing to court.

The congregation gathered off Hargher Street in Burnley.

"We have been to court and were awarded a possession order today (Wednesday)," a Burnley Council spokesman. "We will be instructing the court bailiff to enforce this order as soon as possible in order to remove the travellers from this site."