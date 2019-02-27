Burnley Council leader wants public to air views at town centre surgery

Burnley Council leader Mark Townsend will hold his next “out and about” surgery on Saturday in the town centre.

Visitors will be able to raise points and questions with him about local services and issues for the town and get information on council services.

Coun. Townsend will be in Curzon Street (between Marks & Spencer and Next) from 10am until noon and wants member of the public to come along and air their views.

He said: “I invite anyone to come along and talk through any issues or concerns they have.

“These Out and About surgeries are an opportunity for people to talk to me face-to-face about things that matter to them and their community.”

Anybody who can’t make it along in person to one of these drop-in surgeries, there are other ways to contact the council leader: by phone – 07854 437417; by email – mtownsend@burnley.gov.uk; or by letter – Cllr Mark Townsend, Leader’s Office, Burnley Town Hall, Manchester Road, Burnley, BB11 9SA.