Burnley council chief speaks out to quash fears and rumours about deadly dog disease Alabama Rot

A council chief has spoken out to allay fears that a new case of the deadly dog disease Alabama Rot was reported in the Padiham area.

Mr Simon Goff, who is Head of Green Spaces and Amenities for Burnley Borough Council, spoke out after reports on social media from a dog walker that his pet may have the killer disease after walking in Grove Lane plantation in Padiham.

The animal was examined by a vet who ruled out the disease but the post prompted a flurry of speculation and rumours on social media.

Mr Goff said no cases of Alabama Rot had been reported in the area from either an individual or veterinary practise.

Mr Goff said: "There has been a lot of concern expressed so I would like to reassure people that no cases of this disease have been reported."

The most recent case of the disease was diagnosed in a dog in Chorley last month, the fourth to be confirmed in Lancashire since 2014.

Still extremely rare in Lancashire the disease damages blood vessels in the skin and kidneys.

It causes blood to clot in the vessels which damages the lining and the delicate tissues of the kidneys. This causes ulcers on a dog’s skin which can lead to fatal kidney failure.

The first symptoms of Alabama Rot are skin lesions, ulcers or sores on the legs, body, mouth or tongue.

The disease was first seen in Alabama, USA in the 1980s.

Research is being carried out into the disease but because the cause is unknown there is still no vaccine available.

There were 52 reported cases in 2018 and six this year. Advice from the professionals is to contact your vet immediately if you believe your dog may have the disease.