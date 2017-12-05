Burnley company retain national award

A family-run Burnley business is celebrating a successful end to 2017 after retaining a coveted national award for the second year running.

Birchall Foodservice - an independent, family-owned business with depots in Burnley, Durham, Sheffield, and Stoke-on-Trent - claimed the Federation of Wholesale Distributors' (FWD) Gold Medal for Wholesale Service to Caterers at an event at Old Billingsgate in London on November 30th.

The company was established in 1939, with founder George Chichester Birchall originally offering wholesale deliveries from an off-licence in Abel Street in Burnley in 1915, and has grown to employ 156 people.

“It has been a truly phenomenal year for us, and retaining this national award is the icing on the cake," said Managing Director, Justin Birchall. “To compete and come out on top against the country’s finest foodservice wholesalers is a fantastic achievement and is testament to the hard work and dedication of our wonderful team of employees.”

With the award presented by TV personality Angus Deayton, the fifth generation family business - now based on Burnley Bridge Business Park - has claimed a raft of awards in recent times, including at the Red Rose Business Awards, the Burnley Business Awards, and Lancashire’s Sub36 Awards.

The judges commented: “Birchall’s has built its strategy on delivering a better experience for the caterer. Field sales, telesales and drivers all play a huge part in personalising service for each customer, and this year has seen the introduction of three new information brochures, and hosted events in the new development kitchen facility.”