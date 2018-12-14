Burnley Community Kitchen gets a helping hand

Workers from a Burnley company volunteered their time at the Burnley Community Kitchen.

Dedicated employees from the Spencer Hayes team cleared out a room which was filled with chairs, clothes and many other items. It has now been transformed into a space in which people can relax.

Spencer Hayes also advertised the unwanted chairs (a large portion of which found a home only a couple of hours later) to assist in creating additional much needed space.

Burnley Community Kitchen, operated by Burnley FC in the Community, has a foodbank, a café, a teaching kitchen along with a meeting space and aim to deliver positive change for people in the town, using food as the catalyst.

The Community Kitchen also aims to lift users out of foodbank reliance by offering employment, financial and educational support.

The Community Kitchen is a community café for public use; they have a meeting space for community groups, a book exchange and a children’s play area. Anyone can go and have food and drinks. This is based in the heart of the Charter Walk Shopping Centre.