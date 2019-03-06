Burnley community centre set to launch activity hub

A popular community centre is launching an activity hub today.

The Activity Hub, which has the theme Spring Into Action, kicks off today at Burnley Wood Community Centre in Springfield Road from 1pm to 3pm.

Everyone is welcome to the event, which is free, and activities include cinema. drama, creative arts and music digital workshops, confidence building, creative writing, painting, up cycling and creating a Memory Wall.

At the launch today free hot lunches and at future sessions tea, coffee and biscuits will be served.