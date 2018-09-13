Burnley community centre backing two very worthy causes

Gannow Community Centre is hosting two charity events aimed at raising vital funds in support of Macmillan and Willow Foundation.

Gannow's very own "The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning" will take place at the Adamson Street centre on Friday, September 21st.

Macmillan’s biggest fundraising event for those suffering with cancer, people from all around the UK are invited to host their own coffee mornings with any donations received on the day made to the charity.

Gannow Big Local, a partnership of local residents in the Gannow community, has organised, with the support of Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale Council for Voluntary Service, this coffee morning which will run from 10am until noon.

The following week BPRCVS has organised Take Time For Tea in support of Willow Foundation.

Willow Foundation is a UK charity formed by Bob Wilson, former Arsenal and Scotland goalkeeper and later a broadcaster, and his wife, Megs, as a result of the death of their daughter, Anna, who died shortly before her 32nd birthday following a five-year battle with a rare form of cancer.

Bob and his wife focused on providing the kind of 'special days' which had sustained Anna, for 16 to 40-year-olds with life-threatening and life-limiting illnesses.

Take Time For Tea takes place at the centre from 10am until 2pm on Friday, September 28th. There will be tasty cakes and treats along with a raffle on the day.

For more information on either event please contact Gannow Community Centre on 01282 436396.