Burnley comedienne Mel to host festive comedy night in Padiham

Burnley's very own stand up comedienne Mel Moon is to host a Christmas comedy night in Padiham.

The headline act for the evening is Keith Carter, an award winning Liverpool-based comedian, writer and actor who is best known for his comic creation Nige, a caricature of a Merseyside "scallie" who was cited by Sir Jeremy Isaacs as being instrumental in helping Liverpool's successful 2007 Capital of Culture bid.

Also on the bill at A Night of Christmas Comedy is Barry Dodds, a finalist in both the Jimmy Carr Comedy Idol competition, and Jongleurs Last Laugh Comedy search, and a semi-finalist in the BBC New talent Awards 2005.

Barry has forged a enviable career on the stand up circuit with friendly cheeky banter and fantastic well written stories and jokes.

The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham is the venue for the event which starts at 8pm. Tickets are £10 including supper and these are available from hello@thelawrencehotel.co.uk or by ringing 07921 684742.