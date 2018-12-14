Burnley Colour Dash raises thousands for Pendleside Hospice

Pendleside Hospice has announced that the popular 2018 Colour Dash – one of its major annual fund-raisers – has raised £25,747, thanks to the support of Adult Learning at Burnley College.

As major sponsors of this year’s event, staged this September in Burnley’s Thompson Park, tutors, support staff and Adult Learners alike completed the 5km course to raise much-needed funds for the local charity which touches the lives of so many people.

Having fun at Colour Dash 2018. Picture: Andy Ford.

Simon Jordan, deputy principal of Burnley College, said: “Once again Burnley Colour Dash has been a huge success, thanks to the enthusiasm and commitment of all those taking part and supporting such a great cause, Pendleside Hospice.

“Adult Learning at Burnley College is proud to have been a sponsor of this great community event. Many members of our Adult Learning family at College took part on the day – it was certainly a colourful start to their academic year and a great opportunity to share a special day with new-found friends on their courses.”