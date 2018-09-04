Burnley Colour Dash in Thompson Park an unforgettable day

Former Clarets star Jay Rodriguez scored with a volley of colour at Pendleside Hospice’s most colourful fundraising event.

Burnley-born Jay (29), an ambassador for the hospice, launched this year’s Burnley Colour Dash in Thompson Park before tackling the 5k course himself.

The West Bromwich Albion striker was joined by around 600 others from toddlers to pensioners who raised more than £20,000 on Sunday.

Adult Learning at Burnley College were the main sponsors and Fitness Evolution based at the college led the warm up exercises.

There was live music from Alexander and Tristesse and several side stalls.

Sammi Graham, the hospice’s head of events, said: “Already the colour dash has raised more than £20,000 but that could rise even higher when all of the monies come in.

“Anyone who wants to hand in sponsorship money can do so by going to pendleside.org.uk and clicking on the ‘donate’ button.

“I would also like to thank all of the sponsors who supported this year’s successful event.”