Burnley College student tipped to be one of the UK's future netball stars after being selected for top academy

A' level student, Bridget Morgan (16), from Fence, has been selected for the England Roses Netball Academy, which nurtures the talent of the country’s best players.

Bridget combines her training with the Elite Athlete programme, which provides expert strength and conditioning coaching to committed young athletes who are already competing at regional, national and international standard,

She does this alongside her studies in English Language, Physical Education and Psychology.

Bridget, who plays in goal attack or goal shooter position, has been involved with the Roses Academy since 2019, when she was selected from a week-long trial camp, although her passion for netball started from a young age.

She said: “I first started playing netball in year three, joining Ribble Valley Netball Club shortly after.

"My love of the game sparked from my first netball coach who was extremely encouraging and made me feel very welcome at the club. It’s a game I get to play with some of my best friends and I love playing every minute of every game.

“To be re-selected again this season is super exciting for me as it means I get to continue pushing myself and play with some amazing players from across the country.”

Selection for the Roses Academy means Bridget, a former student at Westholme School in Blackburn, will have access to coaching from top national netball coaches alongside her regular coaching as a member of the Manchester Thunder team.

She said: “I am so grateful for all the people who continue to support my netball journey on and off the court, helping me get to where I am today.”

Nathan Norris, the lead strength and conditioning coach at Burnley College said they were proud of Bridget's achievement and her success shows what can be achieved through hard work and dedication.

Nathan said: “As a member of the Elite Athlete programme, Bridget has access to the very best strength

and conditioning training, nutritional advice, sports psychology and physiotherapy to help her reach her sporting goals.