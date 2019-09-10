Burnley College honours its students of excellence

Outstanding students who achieved top grades in their A-Levels and Advanced Vocational Courses have been honoured with Awards for Excellence by Burnley College Sixth Form Centre.

The students celebrated their exceptional achievements with family, friends, tutors and special guests at a glittering awards ceremony hosted by the college.

The achievements come as Burnley College Sixth Form Centre marks a record-breaking year for success which has seen:

– A 99.8% A-Level pass rate

– 92% of A-Level students achieving at least one high A* to C grade at A-Level

– 60% of A-Level students achieving at least one top A* to B grade

– A 100% pass rate in Advanced Vocational subjects for the 16th consecutive year

– 95% of Advanced Vocational students achieving at least a D* to Merit grade

Exceptional results were also recorded in maths, further maths, computer science, English, sociology and dance.

Burnley College Sixth Form Centre Principal Karen Buchanan said: “Our annual Awards for Excellence ceremony is the ideal way to congratulate our outstanding students on their amazing success and hard work throughout their studies.

“It’s an important date in the calendar for the wider Burnley College family – Tutors, support staff, families, friends and academic and civic leaders from across the region – to honour some truly inspirational students.

“This year’s recipients have all shown exceptional levels of dedication, curiosity and innovation, combined with a passion for their subjects: the Burnley College formula for success.

“Going forward, we wish each and every one of our Awards for Excellence recipients all the very best for the future – whether that is progression to degree study at a top university, a Higher or Degree Apprenticeship or their dream career in the industry of their choice.”

Former Burnley College Sixth Form Centre A-Level student Anna Jackson-Smith returned to college to present the awards to top-performing A-Level, Advanced Level Vocational students and students who have achieved national success.

Anna progressed to the University of Warwick where she completed a Law degree and is now employed in one of the UK’s top 100 law firms as a trainee solicitor.

Her brother, student governor Sam Jackson-Smith, a talented A-Level student at Burnley College Sixth Form Centre who has his sights set on an application to the University of Oxford, also took to the stage to praise students.

The vote of thanks was given by chairman of governors David Meakin.

Entertainment on the evening was presented by talented Advanced Level Creative Industries and Computing students.

Bunrley and Padiham award winners:

– Tom Bradley (18), from Burnley, a former pupil of Unity College, will read Medicine and Surgery at Newcastle University after achieving A,A,A grades in A Level Biology, Maths and Chemistry.

– Abigail Brown (17), from Burnley, a former pupil at Blessed Trinity RC College, will read Tourism Management at Leeds Beckett University after achieving a D* grade in her Advanced Level Vocational Travel and Tourism programme.

– Libby Domanski-Wardell (17), from Burnley, a former pupil at St Christopher’s CE High School, will progress to University Courses Burnley to study for a Degree Apprenticeship in Personnel Management, after achieving D*,D*,D in her Advanced Level Vocational Business programme.

– Amy Duckworth (18), from Burnley, a former pupil at Blessed Trinity RC College, will read Sociology at the University of Liverpool after achieving A*,A,B grades in A Level Psychology, Sociology and Geography.

– Hannah Firminger (17), from Burnley, a former pupil of Unity College, will read Adult Nursing at the University of Central Lancashire after achieving an A grade in her Advanced Level Vocational Health and Social Care programme.

– Michelle Lam (18), from Burnley, a former pupil at Unity College, will read Medical Biosciences at Imperial College London after achieving A*,A*,A* grades in A Level Maths, Biology and Chemistry.

– Charlie Lamprecht (18), from Burnley, a former pupil at Hameldon Community College, will read Paramedic Science at Edge Hill University after achieving A,A,B grades in A Level Sociology, Law and Biology.

– Aaron Lewis (20), from Padiham, a former pupil at Hameldon Community College, will read Politics and Sociology at Lancaster University after achieving A*,A*,A grades in A Level Politics, Sociology and History.

– Wolfgang Loder (17), from Burnley, a former pupil of Unity College, will read Ecology at Edge Hill University after achieving D*,D*,D* grades in his Advanced Level Vocational Environmental Studies programme.

– Ismael Mahmood (18), from Burnley, a former pupil at Sir John Thursby Community College, will read Optometry at Aston University after achieving A*,A,A grades in A Level Biology, Chemistry and Maths.

– Julia Potrykus (17), from Padiham, a former pupil of Shuttleworth College, will read Architecture at the University of Central Lancashire after achieving D*,D*,D grades in her Advanced Level Vocational Construction programme.

– Hammad Rahman (18), from Burnley, a former pupil at Sir John Thursby Community College, will read Accounting at the University of Leeds after achieving A*,A,B grades in A Level Maths, Chemistry and Economics.

– Tyrone Rainey (19), from Burnley, a former pupil at Hameldon Community College, will read Media at the University of Central Lancashire after achieving D*,D*,D* grades in his Advanced Level Vocational Creative Digital Media programme.

– Samuel Starkie (17), from Burnley, a former pupil at Unity College, will read Fine Art at Salford University after achieving D*,D*,D grades in his Advanced Level Vocational Art and Design programme.

– Edward Turner (17), from Padiham, a former pupil of St Augustine’s RC High School, will read Mechatronics Engineering at Manchester Metropolitan University after achieving D*,D*,D* grades in his Advanced Level Vocational Electrical and Electronic Engineering programme.