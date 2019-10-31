Burnley College car park will not be opened up to public after plans scrapped

Plans to open Burnley College car park up to the public on evenings and weekends have been scrapped.

The college has withdrawn its application to Burnley Council asking for permission for a change of use so people can pay to park on the site when it is not being used by staff and students.

The development would have created additional parking for 284 cars, close to the town centre and support the development proposed to take place in the local development plan for the former Pioneer site on Curzon Street.

The Pioneer Place development involves the relocation of Reel Cinema from Manchester Road, with a supermarket expected to move to the existing cinema site.

Council bosses hope relocating the cinema will help the new development attract restaurant and retail outlets.

The application has been scrapped after a number of concerns were raised by Lancashire County Council’s highways department.

Simon Hardie, of Highways Development Control, said: “With respect to this application we would not wish to raise an objection to the principle of the application.

“There are however a number of concerns regarding the application. In order to progress the application we would look for the following points to be addressed.

“A plan needs to be provided showing a swept path analysis of vehicles, such as a Ford Mondeo, entering and leaving the site from both directions, to ensure that vehicles can access the site safely.

“Consideration should be given to utilising the existing entrance from Grosvenor Street in addition to the newly proposed entrance.

“This will allow some traffic to enter from Princess Way and will reduce the amount of additional traffic created at the junctions of Ashfield Road – Westgate, Calder Vale Road – Active Way and Ashfield Road – Royal Road.”

At the time the application was lodged, a Burnley College spokesman said: “Burnley College is applying for permission for change of use of the car park from parking solely for staff and students to allow use for the general public during the evenings and at weekends.

“The alterations will entail providing access from Ashfield Road for public vehicles to park in the section closest to the viaduct and a pedestrian access from here to the town centre.

“The development of the college car park does not entail any additional car parking spaces but will utilise the entrance to the site from Ashfield Road.”