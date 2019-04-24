Burnley club steps in with £500 donation to help restore park volunteers' garden project after vandals trash it

Volunteers, whose efforts to make a popular Burnley park more accessible to the community were trashed, have been given a major boost.

The committee at Ightenleigh Social Club have donated £500 to the Friends of Ightenhill Park to go towards repairing a polytunnel that was vandalised over the Easter half term break.

The club wanted to show their support for the volunteers so the main fund raiser, Mick Keogh, suggested making the donation.

Every panel of the polytunnel at the park, in Ightenhill Park Lane, was slashed with a stick after vandals climbed onto a wheelie bin and over a fence protecting it.

The project is the brainchild of the Friends of Ightenhill Park group who wanted to create a community garden for the public to grow plants and flowers.

Funding of around £2,000 for the polytunnel came from the Tesco Bags of Help scheme and this was erected around a series of raised flowerbeds to protect them from the elements.