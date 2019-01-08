Burnley club scene blow as Byerden House closes

Burnley’s iconic Byerden House Club has closed following the “worst six months of trading in its history”.

The news comes almost two years to the day a fund-raising gig was held at the Colne Road club after dwindling attendances and rising running costs had pushed it to the brink.

However, despite the success of that event it would appear it only delayed the inevitable.

A statement posted on the the club’s Facebook page on Sunday read: “I am very sorry to have to announce that after the worst six months of trading ever, Byerden House Club is closing.

"The overheads are just too high and we aren’t getting enough customers in to carry on trading.”

Byerden’s plight has by no means been unique with tough trading conditions affecting a number of pubs, clubs and bars in the town for years now.

Fulledge Conservative Club closed in 2016 while Burnley League Club (formerly the Irish League) shut its doors the following year.

Byerden House Club’s statement finished with a warning to people in the town not to sit idly by while clubs continue to close.

“They’re your pubs and clubs. They’re disappearing. Use them or lose them.”