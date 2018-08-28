Burnley club is boxing clever thanks to cash donation

A Burnley based boxing club has been given a £200 boost to help it go from strength to strength.

The Wai Kru Thai Boxing and Fitness Centre, which is located at Victoria Works Industrial Estate on Accrington Road, received the cash from councillors Bill and Margaret Brindle from the Opportunities Fund at Burnley Council.

The money will be put towards buying new training equipment.

Run by senior Instructor KRU Ian Preston, who qualified as an instructor under Grand master Sken, the club has recently moved to its new home, where it promotes and teaches the ancient martial art of Muay Thai Boxing, which encourages discipline fitness and confidence.

Classes are available for all, including junior, ladies only, adults and high density/cardio, from raw novice up to professional fighter.

Kru Ian added: "The money donated by councillor Bill Brindle and Burnley council, will greatly help towards the growth of the club.

"We are a friendly club and everyone is welcome."

The club also works in partnership with Burnley Football club and teaches Muay Thai at Burnley's Barnfield Training facility, in their diverse sports programme.

Coun. Brindle said: "Ian has done a fantastic job starting the Wai Kru Thai Boxing Club.

"I was invited to a session and thoroughly enjoyed watching the junior and senior members in action, and impressed by the enthusiasm, skill and commitment they all showed to the discipline, under Ian’s expert coaching.

"The equipment Ian has provided is very professional as he continues to build the Club and attract new members.

"He has my full support as he goes forward with such a worthwhile sport for young people.

"I wish the Club all success for the future."

More details about the club can be found on its facebook page.