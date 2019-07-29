Burnley club bowls over charity at annual trophy match

An annual bowls competition in Burnley has helped raise £1,027.90 for charity.



Members of St Andrew’s Cricket and Bowling Club played their annual Tony Cummings Memorial Trophy as a fundraising event for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

The event was won by Archie Kernachan with Simon Sharples runner-up.

Competition organisers were Martin White and Sam White with Rosemere Cancer Foundation volunteer Ian Ponton in charge of fundraising along with Barbara Ponton and Anton Sagar.

They organised a raffle, football scratchcard and food, which along with a donation gifted by the Abinger Street club in thanks for treatment received by a number of its members either locally or at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, helped to boost the final figure.

Louise Grant, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s East Lancs fundraising co-ordinator, said: “We are very grateful to the club for using the competition to support us. It is not the first time it has turned a tournament into a Rosemere fundraising event. We are also extremely thankful for its donation.

“In addition, I would like to thank Ian for his support and club members for their gifts of raffle prizes and their generosity and support on the day.”