Burnley club bowls over charity

A charity has been bowled over by the members of Burnley’s St Andrew’s Cricket and Bowling Club.

The Abinger Street club held their annual crown green bowls handicap competition, the Greenhouse Cup, as a fundraiser for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Some 36 members took part in the cup match and from their entry fees, together with the proceeds of a raffle and the sale of bacon and sausage butties, a donation of £500 was raised.

The club also announced it would use the annual competition to help support the charity for the foreseeable future.

Club secretary Ian Whittam said: “The annual members’ only Greenhouse Cup is always a popular competition. The decision to use it to support Rosemere Cancer Foundation was made as a number of our bowlers have been patients of Rosemere Cancer Centre and for this reason, it’s our intention to use it to raise funds for the charity on an annual basis.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local cancer units, including those at Burnley General and the Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospitals.

The charity funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer services that are beyond limited NHS resources.

For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk