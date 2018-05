An open invitation has gone out to a church community coffee morning this weekend.

The event takes place at Greenbrook Methodist Church and community centre on Saturday (May 26th) from 10am to 11-30am.

Unlimited tea and coffee will be served for a small donation and there will also be stalls selling books, home-made cakes and bric a brac.

The regular event is held to bring the community together and give people the chance to meet up with old friends and make some new ones.