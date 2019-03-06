Burnley church takes part in World Prayer service

A Burnley church played its part in the World Day of Prayer.

The Mayoress of Burnley Patricia Lunt took part in a recent service run by the World Day of Prayer (formerly Women's World Day of prayer at Sion Baptist church.

Two students from Blessed Trinity RC College took part while members of the Burnley committee did readings and the pianist was Mrs Patsy Rukin.

Linda Sawley, one of the attendees, said: "The service this year was written by the women of Slovenia, and some details of different women's lives were read out.

"The theme was 'Come - everything is ready', based on the Bible passage about a man who prepared a banquet and nobody would come and made excuses, o the man went out in to the streets and invited all the poor and lame to come and eat with him instead.

"Most of the congregation stayed behind for refreshments, prepared by the members from Sion Baptist church."