Burnley church set to host coffee morning to bring community together

A Burnley church is to host an event this weekend to help bring the community together.

Greenbrook Methodist Church and community centre will host a coffee morning on Saturday.

Running from 10am to 11-30am at the church in Lowerhouse there will be a variety of stalls selling books, bric-a-brac and home-made cakes and unlimited tea and coffee will be served for a a small donation.

Everyone is welcome to go along to the church in Greenbrook Road for the event that aims to get people out of their homes to meet old friends and new.