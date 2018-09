A talented group of musicians will be performing at St Peter's Church this weekend.



The Saturday morning concert, entitled "Those You Have Loved" will feature David Wilkinson (tenor) who sang at Covent Garden; Samantha Oxborough (mezzo soprano); Eleanor Tomlinson (soprano and recorder); Jack Bowtell (baritone) with Susan Hargreaves (accompanist).

The concert will start at 11am, preceded by coffee served from 10-30am.

Admission is £5 and includes refreshments and parking in the school yard.