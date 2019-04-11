Burnley church gets £10,000 funding for much-needed repairs

All Saints' Church in Burnley has received a timely Easter gift in the shape of a much-needed £10,000 National Churches Trust Cornerstone Grant to fund repairs to the Grade II-listed building's tower and spire.

With the cash-injection for the much-loved local church coming from a £323,687 funding payout from the National Churches Trust, the upcoming work will focus on repairs to the tower, spire, and internal fabric of the 19th century building, which has been suffering from extensive water ingress, with water cascading down the interior of the tower into the rooms below.

One of 34 churches and chapels across the UK to have benefited from the National Churches Trust grants, All Saints' will also undergo repairs to its masonry work and internal structural timbers to improve its stability with Revd Charlie Hill, vicar at the church, saying: "We are immensely grateful for the help.

“This grant will help us preserve the lovely building in which our worshipping community meet and preserve its use for the wider community," he added, with broadcaster and journalist Huw Edwards, Vice President of The National Churches Trust, saying: "The UK's historic churches and chapels are a vital part of our national heritage.

“But to survive, many need to carry out urgent repairs and install modern facilities [and] the cost of this work is far beyond what most congregations can pay for themselves," Huw added. "I’m delighted that All Saints' is being helped with a £10,000 National Churches Trust Grant. The work on the repairs to the tower and spire will help secure the future of a historic building.”

Demand for funding from the National Churches Trust is continuing to grow, with the number of grant applications increasing by 23% from 473 in 2017 to 583 in 2018. Applications can be made online at www.nationalchurchestrust.org/our-grants.