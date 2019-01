The next recital at St Peter's Church in Burnley takes place this weekend.



The concert, which will be held on Saturday at 11am, will feature an organ recital by Tom Bell.

This will be followed by an organ workshop at 1-30pm where different organists will perform.

The charge for admission for the morning recital is £5 but no charge will be made for the afternoon session.

Free car parking will be available all day.