Visitors to St Peter's Church will be treated to a piano recital this weekend.

Tom Hicks, from the Channel Islands, will be performing at the church on Saturday from 11am.

Tom, who studied at Manchester University and the Royal Northern College of Music, moved to the USA for further studies and work and Saturday's concert will actually be the first time he has returned.

Admission costs £5 and this includes refreshments served from 10-30am and parking in the adjoining school yard