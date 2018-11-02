Burnley Christmas Party 2018: Do you have what it takes to sing live at the huge outdoor festive show?

One lucky star is being given the chance to shine in front of hundreds of spectators at Burnley's huge town centre Christmas Party.



Burnley Council has teamed up with the Burnley Express to offer one talented performer the opportunity to sing two Christmas songs live on stage during the event, which takes place on Saturday, November 17th, from 10am to 5-30pm.

All entrants need to do is send in a video - no more than one minute long - of themselves singing a Christmas song by noon on Friday, November 9th.

More details including how to enter can be found at www.facebook.com/burnleyschristmasstar/

Burnley's Christmas Party will mark the start of the festive season in Burnley town centre and promises to be a magical day filled with seasonal attractions.

From 10am visitors are invited to take part in a Christmas movie-themed ice sculpture trail, with nine ice sculptures located around the town centre.

A free prize draw awaits those able to guess which films the sculptures are from.

The performance stage in St James' Street, kindly supplied by Fagan & Whalley Ltd, will come to life at noon and will feature music and dance performances from a host of talented local singers and groups

Throughout the day there will be Burnley Market's festive street market, roaming character performers, Bjorn the Polar Bear, children's fairground rides, and Christmas Elf and Fairy Workshops on Burnley Market.

There will also be a festive family switch-on show from It's My Party taking place from 4-30pm with the big lights switch-on and fireworks display taking place around 5pm.

The event is organised by Burnley Town Centre Management, Charter Walk shopping centre and Burnley Markets. It's supported by town centre partners including Pennine Community Credit Union, Burnley Leisure, McDonald’s and Tesco Burnley.