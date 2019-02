A Burnley charity is offering a treasure trove of goodies at a charity jumble sale.

FreshFields Enterprises Ltd will hold the event at Morecambe's Lodge, Cemetery Lane, Burnley, on Saturday, March 2nd from 10am to 2pm.

The company is raising funds for a new minibus. Freshfields helps adults with learning disabilities to develop employment skills in horticulture, plant production, plant care and gardening.

Refreshments will be served at the jumble sale.