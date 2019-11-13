Burnley charity calls on public to help make a difference to the town's homeless this Christmas

A Burnley charity is hoping to bring a little festive respite to those less fortunate this Christmas with two big-hearted initiatives.

The Church on the Street ministry is hosting a Christmas Festival in the town centre on Saturday, December 21st.

Pastor Mick Fleming

The event, to be held outside Central Methodist Church, will run from 1-30pm onwards with free food being served to people who need it.

Pastor Mick Fleming started the Church on the Street ministry in response to the increasing number of rough sleepers in the town.

He, along with a group of volunteers, meet outside McDonalds in the town centre every Tuesday and Friday, from 1pm until 2-30pm, where they hand out food and drink to those in need.

The group is also running a Homeless Advent Box Appeal during the festive period.

Organisers are asking people to fill a shoebox, or a large freezer bag, with 25 items which Church on the Street members will then hand out to those in need.

"This could make a real difference to somebody at Christmas," said Pastor Fleming. "We're after hats, gloves, sweets, toothbrushes, toothpaste, socks, chocolate, fast food vouchers, items like these. It doesn't have to be 25 items either, whatever you can manage."

Anybody who would like more information can contact Pastor Fleming on 07582776574 or Sophie Edwards on 07895115651.