Burnley chairman’s pledge offers cut-price tickets to Chelsea game

A special ‘Chairman’s Pledge’ will reward travelling fans with discounted tickets for the Clarets’ game at Chelsea on Easter Monday as a show of thanks from club Chairman Mike Garlick.

Under the offer, tickets will cost Burnley supporters just £10 for adults and £5 concessions for the game at Stamford Bridge on Monday, April 22nd, kick-off 8pm.

Prices are being subsidised by the chairman to help fans make the trip to London to support Sean Dyche’s side in their on-going bid to secure Premier League status.

Mr Garlick said: “It’s important we get as many supporters at Stamford Bridge and behind the team as possible.

“I hope this offer will make life easier for the fans on the night, and also re-pay those who are able to make it for their loyalty and continued support.

“I appreciate the effort and expense thousands of fans go to week-in, week-out to back Sean and the players.

“Their support is a key part of our success.

“The club has once again frozen season-ticket prices for home supporters at Turf Moor in recognition of this and by making this offer, hopefully it will give back a little more and help generate another fantastic away following at a crucial part of the season.”

All supporters wishing to take up the ‘Chairman’s Pledge’ offer when tickets go on sale tomorrow must have a purchase history with Burnley FC.