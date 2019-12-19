Burnley care worker sobs in court as magistrates told how she spat in face of police officers as they tried to arrest her

A 'drunk' Burnley care home worker spat in two police officers’ faces after they were called to reports of an alleged domestic incident at midnight, a court was told.

Kami Butterworth carried out the “degrading” assaults and also kicked out at one of the pair when she was being arrested.

The 35-year-old had got upset after an ex-partner, said to have triggered a confrontation after turning up near her home, had called the police and she was seen as the aggressor, the town’s magistrates were told.

Butterworth, who has been out of trouble since 2007, sobbed as the court was told about the incident on Keswick Road, Burnley, and her solicitor spoke of her shame.

Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, said Butterworth had fallen out with her ex-partner. She was concerned she was going to be arrested, although police had no concerns at that stage and she was distressed. Eventually, she was going to be arrested, got irritable and called the officers rude names.

The defendant spat in a male officer’s face when they reached the van and turned to spit at his female colleague, she tried to avoid it, but some landed on her cheek. The officer told Butterworth she was going to put a spit guard on her.

Mrs Mann said the male officer would say Butterworth had been slurring her words, was unsteady and wanted to get some footwear. The officers tried to help in getting her some shoes, she wouldn’t comply and was handcuffed because of her behaviour.

The defendant, who was asked to sit on the sofa whilst police were finding some footwear, was argumentative and officers decided she would be taken to the police station as she was.

The prosecutor continued: "She was making threats towards the officers and the hood was going to be placed on her. At one point she was dropping to the floor and kicking out. She continued trying to kick out.”

Mr David Lawson, defending Butterworth, told the hearing: " In the cold light of day, she is thoroughly embarrassed and ashamed.

"Spitting is deplorable and she knows that.”

The solicitor said she had been having problems with an ex-partner who had turned up close to her home to antagonise her. That triggered a confrontation and ironically, the ex-partner then telephoned the police.

Mr Lawson continued: "She was upset that she was seen as the aggressor. She became upset with the police officers who sought to arrest her. “

The lawyer handed the Bench two character references from the care home, which is very close to Butterworth’s address. He went on: "The care home will have to report the matter to the Care Quality Commission.”

Butterworth, of Keswick Road, Burnley, admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker by beating, on November 23rd. She was given a six-month community order, with a 12 -day rehabilitation requirement, must pay each officer £50 compensation and was fined £25.