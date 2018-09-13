Burnley care home set to close

A campaign to save a Burnley care home from the axe has fallen on deaf ears.



Lancashire County Council Cabinet members backed a recommendation to close Lower Ridge Care Home at a meeting this afternoon.

A report to the Cabinet revealed that Lower Ridge has the capacity to accommodate 35 older people. However, at the beginning of March, 2018, only 23 older people were permanent residents there.

Other county council care homes have a typical average occupancy of about 94%, while Lower Ridge's occupancy had typically been at 65 – 70% for an extended period.

The leader of LCC, County Coun. Geoff Driver said: "We have looked at the situation from every angle and we need to grasp the nettle and make a final decision.

"The needs of the residents need to be taken into account and we need to move them elsewhere in the most compassionate way."