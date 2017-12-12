Burnley care home relaunches with a bang

The party season started early for a Burnley care home when it hosted a relaunch celebration.

Heather Grange, Queen's Road, is now owned by Methodist Homes i.e. MHA and celebrated by throwing a fun-filled party for residents, staff and guests.

The fabulous event treated them to live music, plus a raffle, a tombola and other family-friendly activities.

Manager Donna Laird said: “We had a really lovely time with our guests and residents at the party.

"We had a great turn out, with lots of relatives coming to pay us a visit and guests who’d never heard of the home before!

“Becoming part of the MHA family has been an exciting time for us, so it was great to have a chance to celebrate and also be able to show the local community what life is like for our residents here at Heather Grange.”

For more information about Heather Grange, please call manager Donna on 01282 415908 or send an email to HeatherGrange.Burnley@mha.org.uk