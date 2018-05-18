Burnley care home celebrates "lovely lady" on 100th birthday

Bringing up three figures in style, a Burnley woman has been visited by the Mayor of Burnley on her 100th birthday, with staff at the care home at which she lives paying tribute to a "lovely lady."

With Mayor Howard Baker in attendance, Annie May Cragg, who was born before the end of WWI, celebrated her special day at Dove Court Care Home on Shuttleworth Street with her loved ones and a spot of afternoon tea with some birthday cake.

"She's been here for four or five years now, and she's a lovely lady," said Sheila Anderson, the home's Activities Coordinator. "We had an afternoon tea for her and she had some of her family and friends over and we made a cake for her as well."

A fan of murder mystery and action films whose favourite actor is Carrie Grant, Annie turned 100 on May 14th, and still plays dominoes on a regular basis and has retained plenty of vim and vigor, as evidenced by the fact that she insists that she is not a day older than 86.

"She's got a beautiful smile, enjoys reading, and she's quite keen to walk around whenever she can, using her zimmerframe," Sheila added. "She enjoys is talking about dancing - we had Sanderson's Dance Studio over a while ago and she absolutely loved seeing the kids dance."