Burnley care home celebrate resident author (98) and Oxford Uni graudate for World Book Day and International Women's Day

In celebration of World Book Day and International Women's Day, a Burnley care home have praised one of their 98-year-old residents, who is a published author and former Economic Sciences student at Oxford University.

In dual recognition of both festive days, Wordsworth House have lauded one of their most decorated residents, the 98-year-old Florence Openshaw who not only has a degree in Economic Sciences from the world-leading Oxford University but who also had a book, Hairdressing Science, published in 1978.

Widely available online and in certain stores and boasting a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, Hairdressing Science has been used as a teaching aid in hairdressing colleges ever since it came out, with Florence explaining how much she enjoyed her entire illustrious career.

“I studied Economic Sciences at Oxford University, which I enjoyed very much," she explained. "I went on to write this book and I really enjoyed doing that and I also enjoyed my whole career."

Aimee Green, home manager at Wordsworth House, added: “Florence is such a huge character within the home, and it’s been lovely to hear stories from her past especially hearing about getting her book published.

“Having a degree in Economic Sciences is an achievement in itself but to have a book published which aids the teaching and success of others proves just how knowledgeable and intelligent Florence is," Aimee said.