Burnley care home celebrate resident author (98) and Oxford Uni graudate for World Book Day and International Women's Day

Florence Openshaw with Larchwood Carer Sheila Campbell.
In celebration of World Book Day and International Women's Day, a Burnley care home have praised one of their 98-year-old residents, who is a published author and former Economic Sciences student at Oxford University.

In dual recognition of both festive days, Wordsworth House have lauded one of their most decorated residents, the 98-year-old Florence Openshaw who not only has a degree in Economic Sciences from the world-leading Oxford University but who also had a book, Hairdressing Science, published in 1978.

Widely available online and in certain stores and boasting a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, Hairdressing Science has been used as a teaching aid in hairdressing colleges ever since it came out, with Florence explaining how much she enjoyed her entire illustrious career.

“I studied Economic Sciences at Oxford University, which I enjoyed very much," she explained. "I went on to write this book and I really enjoyed doing that and I also enjoyed my whole career."

Aimee Green, home manager at Wordsworth House, added: “Florence is such a huge character within the home, and it’s been lovely to hear stories from her past especially hearing about getting her book published.

“Having a degree in Economic Sciences is an achievement in itself but to have a book published which aids the teaching and success of others proves just how knowledgeable and intelligent Florence is," Aimee said.