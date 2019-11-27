Burnley cancer charity aims to raise £500,000 for life-saving hospital facility

A Burnley cancer charity is aiming to raise £500,000 towards an additional endoscopy suite at Burnley General Hospital.



CARES was set up by Burnley FC director John Banaszkiewicz to help save more lives through early assessment and diagnosis of cancer in Burnley and Pendle.

East Lancashire Hospitals Trust after being presented with a cheque for 25,000 from CARES

The charity, which has already raised and donated £25,000 to East Lancashire Hospitals Trust, needs a further half-a-million pounds in order to make another endoscopy suite a reality.

This new suite would enable in the region of 5,000 extra sessions to be undertaken each year, which along with reducing hospital waiting times would lead to quicker patient diagnoses.

CARES believes the £500,000 target can be reached by the end of 2020 and a number of exciting initiatives are already in the pipeline for the new year.

Cares spokesman Anthony Fairclough said: "We have been working hard for the last 18 months or so, doing dinners, the Fund run, raffles etc, but what is coming is going to be a Charity first, which will escalate our funding efforts and raise the profile for the Charity as well as Burnley as a whole.

"We will be making an announcement soon with the big news, watch this space.

"If you would like to get involved in the Cares Charity there no better time to start, can you spare a couple of hours a week to help such a worthwhile charity."

Further details on the charity can be found at www.carescharity.org. or to be a volunteer contact 01282 914014.