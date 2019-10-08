Burnley Calico staff take to the dancefloor for fundraising spectacular

Staff from across the Calico Group put their best feet forward as they took Blackpool Tower Ballroom by storm for a very special charity dance competition.

Over several months, novice couples from across the group have spilled endless amounts of blood, sweat and tears to learn a series of challenging dance routines, culminating in the second Calico Come Dancing spectacular, which raised more than £3,000 for charity.

Under the guidance of Stephen Reece-Buck, from Energize Dance and Fitness in Burnley, and Janet Lee Chapman, from JLC Dance in Blackpool, the group has been working hard to master every step of the waltz, tango, jive and cha-cha-cha, as well as a couple of impressive group dances.

Trophies were awarded for each of the different dances, and an overall ‘Best Dancers’ trophy was presented to the duo who displayed the fanciest footwork, Amber Howarth from Calico Homes and Arwel Jones from Ring Stones.

Amber said: “We are both so delighted to be overall winners at Calico Come Dancing.

“We’ve all put in so much effort over the last few months, and everyone should be really proud of themselves.”

There was also a ‘People’s Vote’, where people attending the event were encouraged to send a text vote for their favourite couple, with all money raised going to charity.

Prior to the event, the dancers were given generous words of encouragement from Strictly Come Dancing’s head judge Shirley Ballas, who sent through a video wishing the couples all the very best for the big day.

Calico Come Dancing has been organised as part of The Calico Group’s Wellbeing Initiative, aimed at improving the health and wellbeing of staff, and strengthening relationships across the organisation.

The event has been put together by Carmel Roberts, Calico’s learning and development manager, who, along with a group of dedicated volunteers, has spent months planning every last detail.

Carmel said: “To bring our colleagues together to share in such a special event epitomises the essence of Calico.

“We support colleagues in lots of innovative and exciting ways so they have the resilience and ability to support our vulnerable clients.

“The money raised will help make a difference to our clients by offering them opportunities they otherwise might not have had.”

All money raised from the event will be shared out to support some of The Calico Group’s most vulnerable customers over the Christmas period, and will ensure they get the support they need during this time.