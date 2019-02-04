Burnley butchers hoping new Peter Crouch sausage will be a winner

He's only been at Turf Moor a matter of days, but Burnley's new signing Peter Crouch has already been honoured with a speciality sausage normally reserved for Clarets royalty.



Heys Family Butchers, which sits in the shadow of Turf Moor, has created 'Crouchy's Red Hot Robot Sausage' in recognition of the former England international striker and household name signed on transfer deadline day.

Danny Heys with the sausages

Danny Heys, whose father George first started the trend for producing sausages in honour of Clarets legends, said that Crouch was a big enough character, in more ways than one, to warrant one so early in his Turf Moor career.

"We normally only make a sausage for managers or players who have made a big contribution to the club, but we felt that Peter Crouch was a big enough character to deserve one.

"Lots of our customers were aksing if we were going to make one, so we thought why not. We heard that Crouch is a big fan of Mexican food so we decided to make one with ingredients including lemon zest, jalapeno and garlic.

"The ingredients complement each other well so it's not too hot and everyone can enjoy it. The robot is obviously a reference to his famous goal celebration dance. I hope we get to see it on the Turf a few times this season."

Other sausages produced by Heys include 'The Beast' in honour of former goalkeeper Brian Jensen, the 'Claret Clouter', 'Jimmy Mac's Matchday Muncher' and 'Sean's Smokey Sizzler'.