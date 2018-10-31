Burnley butchers faces uncertain future

A popular Burnley butchers faces an uncertain future after its parent company went into administration.



National meat retailer Crawshaws, which opened a branch in Burnley town centre in 2016, said it did not have "sufficient cash resources" to carry out a restructuring after it failed to raise funds from investors.

The Burnley Express reported in July 2016 that Crawshaws had spent £250,000 on its unit in St James's Street, Burnley, and created 20 new jobs in the town as part of the Rotherham based retailer’s planned growth strategy.

The Burnley store was the 49th store for the fast growing butchery chain and its 19th opening in the North West.

However, in a statement posted on its website today, the company said it had held discussions with existing investors and prospective investors but had "not been successful in raising sufficient capital" to address key financial concerns.

The statement added that the board had "taken the decision to place the company into administration and intends to appoint administrators shortly with the purpose of seeking buyers for the group's business and assets on a going concern basis."