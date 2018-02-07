Burnley business leads the way in mums' mission

A Burnley cafe has been named one of the UK's top 10 businesses for supporting breast-feeding mums.

Kellie Bland's Krafty Cow Cafe, Boot Way, has reached the finals of the Lansinoh Feed with Confidence Awards.

Kellie's Krafty Cow Tea Room has been picked as one of the country's top 10 most comfortable places for mums to breast-feed. (s)

The venue was chosen for being one of the most comfortable places in the country to breast-feed in public.

"I was gobsmacked to have made it to the finals," Kellie said.

"I put a video on Facebook yesterday to promote the campaign because I think it's so sad that mums don't feel like they can breast-feed when they're out and about.

"I'm 100% behind the campaign and the fact that people feel comfortable enough to do this in my cafe makes everything I'm doing worthwhile.

"I think it's wonderful that the community has got together to back this cause and I just want to thank everyone who has supported us."

With British breast-feeding rates being among the worst in the world, the awards are designed to celebrate people and places that champion mums and the winner will be announced at the end of March.

"It would be fantastic to win but it's not about the awards - they're just a bonus," Kellie added.

"The important thing is getting the word out to people that it's OK to breast-feed in public."