Burnley business leader wins coveted 'Young Lancastrian of the Year' award

A Burnley businessman has been honoured as Young Lancastrian of the Year at the Sub36 business awards.

Dave Walker, the founder and managing director of award-winning Burnley-based digital business +24 Marketing, was presnted with the prestigious award at a glittering ceremony in Blackpool’s Winter Gardens, attended by more than 250 of Lancashire’s most acclaimed and exciting young business people.

Dave (33) was thrilled to be awarded the accolade, which comes on the back of success at this year's Burnley Business Awards, yet he remains deeply committed to upholding strong corporate social values and responsibility.

He said: "It was certainly unexpected and I am really proud to have been given this award. It’s an amazing honour and is testament that we are putting back into the community where my business and home is based.

“We don’t do what we do for recognition, but it is really nice that the hard work that we are putting in, not just for the business but for our community, has been noticed.

"It has my name on the award but I wouldn’t be able to do any of it without the strong team here at +24. They have all bought into our values, what we do as a business in terms of social responsibility and they all get involved with the charity and community work.”

Dave is a long-standing trustee of Pendleside Hospice and sits as the chair of the income generation committee. In particular he has helped with the Corporate Challenge, an initiative which has so far raised more than £250,000.

He will helping to host a glitzy Corporate Challenge awards dinner at Burnley Mechanics on November 1st where nearly 50 businesses will be in attendance to celebrate this years Corporate Challenge and the total amount raised will be revealed.

Judges for the annual Lancashire Business View Sub 36 awards said: “Through his business and personal life, David has a clear commitment to developing fellow Lancastrians and future leaders. His passion for the county is clear as is his desire to inspire those around him to share his values.”

“The feedback from winning the Young Lancastrian of the Year title has been incredible," said Dave. "I have had messages of congratulations from dozens of people, clients, associates and even people that I’ve never met.”

Dave was celebrating the award, sponsored by Chorley headquartered financial advisers True Bearings, with his wife Joanne and the +24 team.

“It is so important to recognise all business in Lancashire and promote the region as a whole. We have to stick together as a county to improve business and society in our area. I firmly believe businesses have a responsibility to our towns, cities and counties and events like the Sub36 really bring those businesses together for the common goal.”