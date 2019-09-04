Burnley bride's fairytale wedding a real five-star occasion at world famous Savoy Hotel in London

Most young girls dream of a fairytale wedding, but for one Burnley bride that dream became a reality.

For stunning Carmela Manta tied the knot at the world-famous five-star Savoy Hotel in London, at a glittering wedding attended by 250 guests.

Carmela and Hasan Suleyman outside the Savoy Hotel after the ceremony. Picture: ANNA ANTONI PHOTOGRAPHY

The 31-year-old former St Hilda’s RC School pupil married Hasan Suleyman (31) the owner of the Pasha Turkish Restuarant in London.

And the day was made all the more special for Carmela, her father Mr Giuseppe Manta and mother of the bride Mrs Maria Manta, as a large party of family members made the trip to London from Sicily for the happy occasion.

Carmela was given away by her proud father Giuseppe Manta, one of three well-known brothers who run the popular Enzo’s Italian takeaway on Colne Road, Burnley.

After the service, the wedding party and guests had pictures taken in the gardens on the banks of the Thames before enjoying a cocktail reception followed by a sumptuous wedding meal and entertainment provided by musicians and singer.

Hasan and Carmela (centre) are pictured after their wedding along with (from left) father of the groom Sul Suleyman, the brides mother Mrs Maria Manta, mother of the groom Mrs Alev Suleyman and father of the bride Mr Giuseppe Manta.'Picture: ANNA ANTONI PHOTOGRAPHY

Giuseppe said: “The whole day was memorable and one that we will never forget.

“It was fantastic to see so many family and friends there both from this country and from Italy.

“The setting was just unbelievable and something that we will cherish forever.”

The newlywed couple will be going on honeymoon in January.